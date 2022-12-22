A 360 coverage of Black Sherif's Mozama Disco concert in Accra

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 December 2022

December in Ghana is a big deal. This time of the year attracts several tourists and music lovers to major events and Black Sherif's concert, Mozama Disco was no exception.



The award-winning rapper who released his maiden album 'The Villain I Never Was' this year witnessed another dream come true with a massive crowd that graced his flagship concert at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on December 21.



GhanaWeb cameras caught up with fans who had great expectations for the show. At the end of the night, Blacko won the hearts of many and received high ratings for a well-organized December event.



He was also commended for mounting the stage on time and also securing top Ghanaian artistes for his show.



Our reporter, Paula Amma Broni who was on the grounds detailed how the security of fans was prioritized. This resulted in fewer or no casualties at Mozama Disco despite the huge turnout.



Organizers paid attention to details by providing fans with a great experience from all the side attractions.



Ahead of the main show, Blacko held a meet-and-greet session with his fans.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the concert, the man of the day thanked his fans for consistently holding him down and announced that he will be holding greater shows in 2023.



"The crowd that pulled up are the fans. It is them, I can't lie. My performance, whatever is based on the inspiration from the fans. I can only thank them. It is just support. They love my music, they love my message and so they pulled up to come watch me and so I tried and did a 100," Black Sherif told GhanaWeb.



Celebrated artistes including KiDi, Cina Souls, Gyakie, La Meme Gang, Fameye, Lasmid, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie Bosom P-Yung, and a host of others graced Blacko's debut flagship concert.



Meanwhile, some Ghanaians raised concerns about the high rate of tickets for some major events in Ghana. According to them, most locals who had plans for this December have been priced out.



