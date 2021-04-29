990 billion retweets to get a 1-bedroom apartment – Criss Waddle tells fan

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

The Chief Executive Officer of Waddle Estates, Criss Waddle, appears to have savaged a Twitter user who wants an apartment from him for free.



Commenting on a post made by the AMG Business boss, a Twitter user who goes by the name Achimota Shatta Wale asked Waddle the number of retweets he needs before he can dash him an apartment.



Anyone familiar with Twitter knows about the trend of using a number of retweets to get free goods from vendors.



Replying to the Twitter user, Criss Waddle asked him to get nine hundred and ninety billion retweets to get the free one-bedroom apartment.



See the tweet in the post below:



