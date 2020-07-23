Tabloid News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

93-year-old man reveals his secret to staying sexually active

93-year-old man, Emmanuel Yeboah

A 93-year-old man, Emmanuel Yeboah, has revealed his secret to keeping an active sex life even at his old age.



According to Mr. Yeboah, he first had sex when he was 25years old and till date, he still has regular and very active sexual intercourse with his 65-year old wife.



Revealing to Adwen, the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’, his secret to being sexually active at age 93, he stated that he does not take in sweets.



He further said, “I don’t mess around. I respect myself so I don’t go in for lots of women. I only stick to my wife. I also eat heavy and healthy foods like ampesi, rice, banku and others. I don’t like foods like tea”.



The 93-year-old man, who is also known for making and selling a herbal aphrodisiac called ‘Mpaaba bitters’, again revealed that he does not joke with that mixture as that is also one thing that has helped him maintain his sexual prowess.



“I haven’t taken an injection before and I haven’t even been to a hospital before. I’ve never been given a hospital card in my life because I take good care of myself and I treat myself well with my medicinal bitters," Emmanuel added.





