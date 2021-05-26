You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 26Article 1271182

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

90% of fair ladies are addicted to masturbation – Ajagurajah claims

Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Boakye Asiamah play videoFounder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Boakye Asiamah

• According to the ‘Chop bar’ pastor, most light-skinned ladies are suffering from all kinds of spiritual problems including masturbation

• He has opined that several of them are regular clients to people who sell dildos and vibrators

• To him, fair women usually go through unsuccessful, unstable marriages

Founder of Ajagurajah movement, Bishop Boakye Asiamah, has alleged that most fair women are secretly battling with issues of masturbation.

He said fair ladies contribute to the majority of women who usually storm his office with masturbation problems.

Touching on the basis for his assertion, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah said he came by such findings after sampling both fair-skinned and dark-skinned women during consultations.

“Fair ladies are more addicted to masturbation as compared to the darker ones. 90% of fair ladies are addicted to masturbation. If it will interest you to know, I am a prophet and a lot of women come to me for consultation. Those who usually come to me with masturbation problems are mostly fair women. I am stating my points based on comparison. You can ask those who usually sell dildos or vibrators, they’ll tell you majority of their clients are fair women,” he told Zionfelix.

“If you are a fair lady, you need to avoid having sex in a swimming pool, in cars or even stay around the beach after 6pm. How many fair women have a sound or peaceful married life? I know of some fair Ghanaian celebrities whose marriages have been unsuccessful,” he added.

Watch the video below:

