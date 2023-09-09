9 nutrients found in a man’s semen but shouldn’t be swallowed

LifeStyle of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Semen is a substance created by the male reproductive organs, with its fluid made mostly of water, plasma, and mucus (a lubricating substance).



It is said to contain 5 to 25 calories and is made up of small amounts of essential nutrients that although good for the body, shouldn’t be swallowed during oral sex as it could result in sexually transmitted infections.



In addition to nutrients, semen also contains sperm; the cells that can fertilize a female’s eggs to create offspring.



One ejaculation can contain 200,000,000 to 300,000,000 sperm.



These sperms need nutrients because they must travel a great distance and withstand the harsh environment of the vagina.



The nutrients found in semen will keep the sperm alive and provide energy while they race to the egg.



With that being said, here is a list of some nutrients found in semen:



Calcium



Calcium ions trigger the acrosome reaction and facilitate sperm penetration into the ovum.



Citrate



Citrate plays a vital role in the liquefaction of seminal fluid and thus has an indirect effect on the motility of the sperm and the eventual fertility of the male.



Fructose



To prevent other competitive bacteria and cells from utilizing the energy source of sperm, fructose is used as the energy source since the bacteria prefer glucose. In some cases, it sweetens the semen and provides that fruity taste.



Glucose



In the absence of glucose, spermatozoa progressively lose their motility. Glucose concentration is essential to maintain sperm quality.



Lactic Acid



Lactic acid is also a sperm motility inactivation factor in the sperm storage tubules.



Magnesium



Magnesium increases sperm motility and increases its production to 80%.



Potassium



Potassium is a vital nutrient in seminal fluid or semen. It also helps maintain fluid and electrolyte balance with sodium to support healthy cell function.



Protein



Semen has gained its reputation for being a rich source of protein. Since one ejaculation usually produces 5 ml of semen, we can say that the average amount of ejaculation contains around 252 mg of protein.



Zinc



According to the 2013 review Trusted Source, semen contains a lot of zinc. An ejaculation that amounts to one teaspoon could contain about 3 percent of your daily allowance.





