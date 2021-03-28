9 adorable couples who found love at Ashesi and are the definition of couple goals

LifeStyle of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: braperucci.africa

The official Twitter account of Ashesi University shared a series of love stories which all first begun at the University’s campus to celebrate Valentine’s Day.



These romantic post which have since gone viral could easily become the plot for an amazing Rom-Com series if you asked us.



Established in 2002 by Computer Scientist, Patrick Awuah, the leading University which is the youngest to receive a presidential charter aside from producing notable alumni has also become a nest for beautiful love stories with more of its students likely to find their future spouse in Berekuso.



Though most Ghanaian Universities may have similar stories, Ashesi is the only institution that is currently documenting this very important rite of passage.



In fact, there’s a whole medium page dedicated to these love stories and we’ve placed the link below.



You should check it out and get yourself some tissue whiles at it because they’re pretty sentimental and cheesy.



We’ve rounded up some of our favourite love stories on the thread. Enjoy the read



