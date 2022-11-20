9 Black Stars players who are reportedly single

LifeStyle of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is no doubt that footballers are one of the most eligible bachelors in the world and this is perhaps due to their wealth, stature, or even travelling opportunities.



However, there is the widespread notion that these individuals are either womanizers or some even get married at a young age.



Ghanaian players are no exception, as a number of them are yet to find their better half or attain the ‘husband’ title.



Throwing the spotlight on the senior national team (Black Stars) as they participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, GhanaWeb's Entertainment desk brings you a list of some unmarried players.



This is to keep fans abreast with their relationship status, particularly, during times they are being ‘gushed’ on, while in action on the pitch.



Who knows, you might get lucky.



With that being said, let's check out these players below:



Antoine Semenyo



Born on 7th January 2000, Antoine Semenyo is a 22-year-old Ghanaian footballer who also plays for Bristol City in England.



Semenyo was born in London, and it is said that his exploits at Bristol City earned him the opportunity to join the 26-man squad representing Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar this year.



