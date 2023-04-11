You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 11Article 1747169

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

87-year-old spiritualist who asked a little boy to suck his tongue apologizes

Dalai Lama 'tongue-kissing' a little boy at an event Dalai Lama 'tongue-kissing' a little boy at an event

Popular spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, has apologized after being slammed on social media for asking a little boy to suck his tongue at an event.

Netizens on social media have expressed disgust, after chancing on the said video which has since gone viral on Twitter.

But reacting to the numerous backlashes he has since encountered, his office has issued a statement apologizing to the boy and his family as well as individuals across the world, for the hurt his actions may have caused.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” parts of the statement read.

Background

At an event, a young boy approached the popular Buddhist leader cum YouTuber, and asked, “Can I hug you?”

The spiritual leader then invited the boy on stage and pointed to his cheek and said, “first here,” prompting the boy to give him a hug and a kiss.

The Dalai Lama then pointed to his lips, and said: “then I think finally here also.” He then pulls the boy’s chin and kisses him on the mouth.

“And suck my tongue,” he said after a few seconds, poking his tongue out.

Although the identity of the boy is not known, he was at an event with the M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Indian real estate company M3M Group based in Dharamshala, India, where the Dalai Lama lives.














Read the statement below:



