8 facts about Mona4Reall

The focus is set on ‘Mona4Real’ or ‘Hajia4Real’, one of the Ghanaian female celebrities admired by many.



Identified in real life as Mona Faiz Montrage, she is a popular socialite cum entrepreneur who has ventured into brand influencing, and recently into music.



Mona4Reall is known for her lavish lifestyle on social media, particularly, the display of flashy cars, expensive travels, and so on.



However, on the back of issues surrounding her alleged court case in the United States, we highlight some five interesting facts about her.



1. She is mixed race



Known as the ‘Dagomba chic’, Hajia4Real was born and bred in Tamale, where she had her preschool, primary, and basic education.



Her mother is from Tamale in the Northern region and her father is of Lebanese descent.



2. Mona studied fashion at The Art Institute of New York



Upon completion of Secondary school in Ghana, she moved to the United States to further her education where she studied fashion in the Art Institute of New York.



3. She is a past student of Labone Senior High School



Mona is said to have studied General Arts at the Labone Senior Secondary School in Accra.



4. She has a daughter



Mona4Reall has a 6-year-old daughter name Naila.



She mostly flaunts her pretty daughter on her Instagram where they are usually spotted in matching outfits.



Naila is the brand ambassador of ‘4Real Kids’ clothing store.



5. Mona4Reall isn’t single



Although the popular socialite isn’t married, she is said to be in a serious relationship, according to reports.



Her lover is said to be based in New York where she often visits until her recent alleged fraud case.



6. She owns a number of businesses



Mona4Reall runs a clothing shop called ‘4Real Beauty kids’.She also owns a cosmetics brand named ‘4Real Beauty Cosmetics Line’, a music company named ‘4Real Entertainment’ among others.



7. She lives in a plush mansion in TRASSACO and owns a fleet of luxury cars



Mona4Reall resides in plush mansion at TRASSACO Valley.



She flaunted her new home and a Range Rover Evoque on her birthday in June 2020, when netizens alleged that it was a gift from her sponsor.



Mona owns a fleet of cars which comprises a Bentley, a convertible Mercedes Benz among others, which are all captured in different colours.



8. She is a musician



Mona4Real rose into the music industry sometime in 2021 and she has since done exploits.



Gradually maintaining her stance in the industry, Mona moved from dropping singles to releasing an Extensive Play (EP) sometime in 2021.



The EP featured top artistes including Medikal, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, among others.



She won the ‘Uncovered Artiste of the Year’ at the Ghana Music Awards UK in that same period.



