8 decent but stylish female celebrities in the Ghanaian showbiz industry

Jackie Appiah, Jocelyn Dumas and Ama K. Abebrese

It is a breath of fresh air to see that some celebrities despite not dressing half-naked still exude some wild fashion sense when putting their together outfits.



These ‘modest’ female celebrities have consistently graced the Ghanaian showbiz industry in more modest and covered attire over the years.



Not only do they project elegance and modesty in their style of dressing but also in their persona.



This is because they have tried as much as possible to stay away from scandals and focus mainly on their career and other important activities such as charity and humanitarian work.





In essence, these 5 celebrities have made it OK to stay covered, classy, and still look sexy:





Jackie Appiah



The actress has proven over the years that one can be decent and still be popular and relevant. The Ghanaian celebrity appears to be always calm, nicely dressed and knows when to appear in the public.











Nana Ama Mcbrown











Despite her affluence, Nana Ama tries to remain modest at all times in all aspects including her dressing.



Apart from being known for her consistent hard work and kindness, McBrown is one of the most loved celebrities in Ghana currently.





Adina Thembi









Adina has proven that there is no need to expose one’s body in order to be recognized in the Ghanaian music industry.





Jocelyn Dumas









Apart from her great acting and impeccable TV presenting skills, Miss Dumas mostly dazzles in elegant and classy outfits and do not expose parts of her curvy body.





Emelia Brobbey











The Kumawood actress has proven to have great values as she is always captured in very decent attires.







Ama K Abrebrese











The actress’s style of dressing is worthy of emulating. Despite being a mother and a role model, Ama has made a positive impact on her acting skills in both Ghanaian and foreign movies.



Berla Mundi









Berla has portrayed over the years that one can be adequately clothed and still be beautiful. She is one of the most decent female celebrities in Ghana.





Gloria Sarfo









Her fashion sense is very inspiring, especially when it comes to how decent she puts it together. Gloria proves that one can look decent and still be ‘hot’.

