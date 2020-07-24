LifeStyle of Friday, 24 July 2020

8 best-dressed celebrities of the week

Emelia Brobbey, John Dumelo and Zynnell Zuh

We bring to you our best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities for the week.



Celebrities are always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.



Although events are on hold, celebrities and style influencers have found ways to give us their stunning looks amid the coronavirus outbreak.



These stylish celebrities manage to capture our attention with their stunning fashion choices this week.



Check out these styles for inspiration.



Emelia Brobbey



The actress cum songstress dazzled us in colourful apparel that shined bright on our day.







Her dramatic burgundy design on the dress makes it gorgeous. We love her hairstyle, makeup and rose stilettos. Her smile for the camera was just infectious.



Jackie Appiah







Jackie screamed class when she rocked a sexy green top and down with perfect nude heels. Her black bag and curly long her makes her look stunning. Turn heads at any official gathering with such outfit.



Naa Ashorkor







The mother-of-two went in for bright red top with denim jeans trouser.



Her hairstyle and makeup was on point and as usual she gave the signature; the smile.



John Dumelo







John indeed looked like the politician that he is.



Clad in his white Agbada outfit, he looked hot in the red hat that matched the red designs in his outfit.



We love how he flaunts his wedding ring in his picture.



Serwaa Amihere







The Media personality never disappoints with her work outfit.



Serwaa, this time, went for a blue work outfit.



She complemented it with nude stiletto and her hair and makeup make you look stunning.



Nana Ama Mcbrown







Nana Ama Mcbrown went casual this time and we love it.



She wore a simple black trouser with a yellow and blacktop. Her ponytail hairstyle matches her personality completely.



James Gardiner







James steps out always looking gorgeous and it was the same this time round.



He was captured in African print shirt designed by Abrantie.



He matched his black denim jeans with black inner while he unbuttoned his shirt.



We love his hairstyle and sun glasses as he smiles for the camera.



Zynnell Zuh







The style icon is teaching us how to dress better this time.



Clad in a yellow African print outfit, Zynnell stunned us with the matching scarf.



The green fabric aside the outfit matches her look completely and her makeup was just flawless.

