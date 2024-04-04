73 percent of our gospel musicians still rent houses; they’re broke – Broda Sammy

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Broda Sammy has stated that about 73 percent of gospel musicians do not have the means to build their own houses, which is why they live in rented apartments.



The gospel singer blamed the situation on the little money gospel artistes are paid when they perform at events.



He made this disclosure in an interview with Ruthy, the host of The Dice Show, on SeanCity TV.



He lamented the rate at which gospel musicians are paid peanuts after delivering mega performances in renowned churches to raise huge funds for the church.



He added that he has refused to receive unfair charges; hence, he has delved into real estate to be able to amass more wealth and live comfortably.



Broda Sammy expressed gratitude to Tracey Boakye for introducing him to the real estate business, which, according to him, has helped him as far as his finances are concerned.