70% of Ghanaian movie producers 'chop' the ladies before giving them roles – Ola Michael

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Movie producer and host of Neat FM’s “Entertainment GH”, Ola Michael, has disclosed that 70% of Ghanaian movie producers sleep with the women they cast before giving them roles.



During an interview monitored by Sammykaymedia.com on his radio show, the veteran movie producer and entertainment critic spoke his truth when he hosted the current queen of Miss NAFAC (National Festival of Arts and Culture) Queen Ahenewaah who expressed interest in acting.



Ola Michael who did not mince words revealed that as beautiful as Queen Ahenewaa was, she would not go scot-free as many of the male movie producers will sleep with her before giving her movie roles.



He further added that it is the norm for most of them hence she won't be an exception.



Watch video below:



