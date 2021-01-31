Entertainment of Sunday, 31 January 2021

7 ways to make money while you’re still in school

In all facets of life, money is important. Even more so as a student at a University in Ghana, where everything is planned to suck away your finances; from expensive food to handouts or relationships.



It can be a lifesaver to have extra cash as a student, particularly when it comes from gaining work experience, alongside the money you receive from your parents.



Take a look at these 7 legal ways to make some money while you are in school.



Ushering



It’s one of the easiest ways to make money as a student.



Ushers help with the coordination of events and get paid after the event. Freelance ushers might not make as much money as Agency ushers so when you see ads looking for ushers to join a particular agency, it is recommended that you apply.





Makeup artist



Campus makeup artists make a lot of money looking at how weddings in Accra have become a daily thing. Also, it doesn’t cost a lot to learn from the experts.



Roughly between 250 and 1000 depending on who you’re learning from with most classes stretching from a week to a month based on how much time you have. Some even give a full makeup kit as an added bonus for learning from them.





Hair stylist or braider



You can learn how to braid from YouTube if you don’t have the funds to pay and be taught. It’s very easy.



You can start practicing with your friend's hair, take nice pictures and advertise. Or you can learn how to make wigs and make them on order. Good hair sells itself. So make sure to constantly work at perfecting your skills and you won’t need to worry about clients coming in or not.



Selling clothes



This doesn’t take much of your time but needs a lot of effort.



Sometimes you’ll have to go to the rooms in the various halls to advertise but once you build your client base, you can sell online and deliver to them at a cost.



Tutoring



For the mentally endowed, you can teach your course mates if you seem to grasp lessons better than they do.



Make cool money and gain a better understanding of your courses as you tutor. It’s too easy.





Graphic and web design



Again YouTube comes into the conversation. The cheapest option.



But if you have the money you can check online for courses on graphic and web design. Not so expensive. Then you can better your skills at your own pace.



After you’re done with the courses you can charge a fee for website development and graphic design. It goes uphill from there



Photography



The need for photographers these days can never be downplayed. Learning takes time but once you master it, you’ll be making the big bucks.



You can start taking photos with your phone if you don’t have the money for a proper camera. Start small and who knows, you might be one of the recognized photographers in the country by the time you graduate.