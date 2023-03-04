7 ways to achieve orgasm

LifeStyle of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Although some health professionals think it is very normal to not experience orgasm, some health experts also believe that it could be a medical condition, especially, if it persists.



‘Anorgasmia’ is the medical term for people who consistently can't achieve orgasm according to ‘Cleveland Clinic.org’.



An Orgasm is a feeling of intense pleasure that happens during sexual activity. It is also defined as the fourth stage of a sexual encounter, with stages of anticipation, excitement, and plateau proceeding it.



However, those who struggle to orgasm might think there’s something wrong with them, when in fact the issue could be possibly fixed.



Mental health issues, histories of sexual trauma, alcohol intake, medical conditions, communication issues, depression and hardships, among others, are said to be factors that hinder the ability to reach orgasm in females, per reports.



But the condition is resolvable as there are lots of ways to salvage the situation.



Let's take a look at some ways by which women could achieve orgasm



Mental stimulation



For some women, mental arousal is just as important as physical arousal.



A sexy note or a flirtatious call during the day can get her thinking about the upcoming escapades.



Candles, fresh flowers, and mood music can also create a loving and sensuous atmosphere.



For many women, closeness and emotional intimacy can lead to better sexual experiences and more orgasms.





Clitoris or Vaginal stimulation



Clitoris or Vaginal stimulation before or after vaginal intercourse could be one of the ways to stimulate a woman into achieving orgasm.



The clitoris can be stimulated orally, manually, or with a sex toy such as a vibrator. It can be done alone or with the help of a partner.



Locate the G-spot



This other orgasmic area is located inside the vagina. It's a bundle of nerve endings about two inches up from the pubic bone on the inner, upper wall of the vagina.



For instance, to find the G-spot, gently slide your finger inside your partner’s vagina with your palm facing up, then curl your finger up.



But what comes with the act is that some women love having their G-spot directly stimulated, while others prefer less pressure on this sensitive area.



The right sexual positions



Although sexual positions feel somewhat different for everyone, they could help with achieving orgasms.



For instance, during ‘backshots’, the penis applies pressure to the G-spot to help one orgasm.



‘Women on top’ could also be more effective. This position provides the best stimulation of the G-spot, given the angle of the penis. What’s more, you can easily control the pace, depth, and angle during sex.



In the “sitting” position, you sit on your partner’s lap to achieve deep penetration and increased clitoral stimulation. As a bonus, this position can also create plenty of intimacy.



Play with the Nipples



Your nipples are full of nerve endings that feel so good when played with.



According to a 2011 study, when stimulated, your nipples set your genital sensory cortex ablaze. This is the same area of the brain that lights up during vaginal or clitoral stimulation.



Nipple orgasms are said to sneak up on you, then explode in waves of full-body pleasure.



Explore anal



The anus is said to be a highly pleasurable sexual organ.



It is said to contain a network of sensory nerves that participate with the genitals in the engorgement, muscular tension, and contractions of sexual arousal.



If you’re into anal play, you might wear a butt plug during oral or intercourse, or you might experiment with anal while also playing with another area of your body to have a blended orgasm.



Clear your mind



One’s mind needs to stay clear and focused to aid in achieving orgasm during sex.



One’s nerves need to remain sensitive, and blood needs to flow to all the right places.



There are mental, emotional, and physical aspects to sex, and, unfortunately, a variety of problems can interfere with getting to orgasm.



However, if you’ve ruled out medical causes and tested the above and it still doesn’t work, do not blame your partner but seek medical attention.



