Entertainment of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: GH Base

7 things to know about Digital Media Influencer of the Year 2020; Edward Asare

Edward Asare, is a social media Marketer

Edward Asare was awarded Digital Media Influencer in Ghana by Youth Excellence Awards (YEA) organized by Clique Empire.



From being unemployed for years after National Service and resorting to farming temporarily, Edward Asare has risen in leaps and bounds to becoming a fine Digital Marketing and Social Media guru.



Here are seven (7) things to know about the young Ghanaian gentleman making it big in digital marketing.



1. Place of birth:



Edward Asare was born at Dawatrim-Asesewa in the Eastern Region in the Upper Manya Krobo District to Rev. Eric N. Asare and Mary Asare (deceased)



2. Date of birth:



Edward was born on 10th July 1993.



3. Siblings:



Edward has 4 siblings (2 boys and 2 girls). They are Gloria Asare, Benedict Asare, Richmond Asare and Shine Asare



4. Education:



Edward started basic education at Dawatrim R/C Primary School and continued at De Youngster’s International School at Ring Road Central for his Junior High School education and completed in 2008. He then proceeded to Accra Academy where he read Business and graduated in 2012. While he was in Accra Academy, he was a chapel prefect and secretary of the Peer Counselling Unit.



He continued to the University of Ghana, Legon to read Economics with Information studies from 2012 to 2016. Whilst there, he was a member of the Chosen Vessels Choir.



5. Work:



Edward started his career at TV3 in 2016 while in level 400 at the University of Ghana, Legon as a Social Media Manager. He was transferred to St. Francis Girls’ SHS to teach Economics as part of national service. He worked with RedPear Ghana, Glofert Ghana, Peduase Valley Resort, Ankobra Beach Resort, Stepup Business School, Genesis International Limited as a Social Media Manager. He is currently the Social Media Manager at YEN.com.gh.



He is a blogger at edwardasare.com, a Social Media Manager and a Digital Marketer



6. Awards & Nominations:



Edward was nominated as Youth Blogger Of The Year, Digital Marketer Of The Year and Digital Media Influencer Of The Year and he won Digital Media Influencer Of The Year award organized by Youth Excellence Awards in 2020.



7. Social Media Handles



Edward Asare has a very vibrant social media presence across all the major social messaging platforms in Ghana. Check out his handles below:



Facebook: Edward Asare



Twitter: @EdwardAsare_



LinkedIn: Edward Asare



Instagram: Edward Asare

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.