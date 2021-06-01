7 indelible moves by Shatta Wale in first half of 2021

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Shatta Wale has through several means become a subject of discussion



• His decision to go off social media and the resolution to return, for instance, have triggered reactions



• As May paves way for June, what more are followers to expect?



After about ten years of taking a break from music to re-strategise, Bandana resurfaced into the music space as Shatta Wale and his comeback was characterized by controversies including using unprintable words on fellow musicians.



From 2013 where he unleashed attacks on Kaakie for winning Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year with ‘Tofee Pon Tongue’ over his ‘Shatta City’ to date, Shatta Wale has almost always been in the news.



Not only has he grabbed attention with what could be labelled as ‘negative’ moves; the self-acclaimed Dancehall King has become a household name also as a result of his repertoire, awards and brand positioning in general.



His journey from January to May, this year, has not been anything different from previous years as he continues to remain relevant in the Ghanaian entertainment industry with his actions – whether ‘ridiculous’ or ‘hilarious’.



1. Assault on road contractor



Just a few days to cross over to the second part of the year, Shatta Wale reportedly attacked a road engineer at Adjiringanor in Accra for not extending the road to his office.



In videos that have gone viral on social media, a livid Shatta Wale was seen shouting and hurling insults at the contractors who were at post. He was accompanied by unidentified men said to be his ‘gang’.



The engineer, Kennedy Acquah told starrfm.com.gh that Shatta Wale earlier sent someone to “tell us to extend the road to his office but we told them the length of the road and areas covered are contractual matters and not decided by the site workers. We asked them to pick the matter up with Urban Roads who are supervising the project.”



“We were working today when he (Shatta Wale) just drove past the roadblock sign and came through where we were working despite the fact that we had just laid the asphalt, and asked who was in charge, I went close to tell him I was in charge and before I could explain anything, one of the guys with him just slapped me and he was looking on.



“There were a number of guys on motorbikes with him. The incident was captured on video by people passing, the police came there but did nothing about the assault on me, they rather exchanged pleasantries with him and told me to be careful”.





Road constructers dey site dey work, Dem no Wan allow SHATTA WALE make he pass the road top cos of the work they’re doing, There norr opana vex go carry Nima boys come beat the workers for site. Shameful act !! who does that? ????????‍♂️ You wan take this act take grammy’s? LMAO JON MAN pic.twitter.com/aVjfQj3UAq — kholynz???????? (@kholynz__) May 31, 2021

