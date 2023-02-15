7 couples tie the knot at exquisite Happy FM Mass Wedding

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: happy 98.9 fm

Happy 98.9 FM, has held the 17th Edition of the Happy Mass Wedding at the Wanshi Gardens, Accra.



The country’s most anticipated event of the year saw the joining in holy matrimony of 7 couples.



The Happy Mass Wedding, a community investment initiative, is organized by Happy 98.9 FM annually, on February 14 to celebrate love.



The couples draped in exquisite gowns made from Akosombo Textiles Limited (ATL) looked elegant as they exchanged vows before the whole of Ghana.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Ernest Boateng, described Happy 98.9 FM as a brand that always stands for making a positive impact and causing a change in the environment it operates in, hence, the Happy Mass Wedding. “That is why the event has been running for the past 16 years and has seen to the union of over 600 couples.



Through the Happy FM Mass Wedding, we have not only joined couples in holy matrimony, but we have also provided them with the education required to sustain their marriages through effective premarital counselling sessions and also build a strong financial foundation, this together with our partners over the years pride ourselves.



Couples after marriage are also granted access to counselors and receive free marital counseling to them in days of crisis, days we pray couples’ bond grows stronger. Many thanks to Mrs. Ellen Gyamerah-Ako and Counselor Kwaku Adumatta for taking couples through weeks of counseling and Victor Tandoh, the Investment Consultant who advised them on how to make their money work for them.”



He shared his goodwill message with the couples and urged them to seek solace and learn resilience in the words of Tamera Mowry and Nicholas Sparks.



“I leave the beautiful brides here with the words of Tamera Mowry; I have a best friend as a husband, and he is my number one supporter. He’s a family man, and he’s always giving back to God. That is what makes him a beautiful man. We’re not perfect by any means, but that makes us beautiful as well. We’re not afraid to say we’re not perfect. We have our disagreements, but that comes along with marriage.”



And for the men, take inspiration from Nicholas Sparks; “So it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be really hard; we’re going to have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, every day. You and me… every day.”



The 2023 Happy FM Mass Wedding wouldn’t have been as much colorful and successful without our sponsors; HD+ (The Feeli Feeli Experience), Tasty Tom Jollof Mix (Tasty Tom-Strength Comes from within), ATL (Bringing Fabric to life), Global Media Alliance (Talk to us, talk to Africa), Awake Purified Drinking Water, Perception Management International (PMI), Hollard Insurance, Cake Tekniks International, 2nd Image International (Be Empowered to Succeed), Wan-shi Gardens, Atlas Rent-A-Car, College of Counselling and Psychology, Aliquah Home of Fashion, Purple Protocols (A Touch of Excellence), NR Official, Twinnie Krafts (Beautiful accessories for all occasions), Flavours Décor (Event Planning & Decorations), Abass Clothing, HS Studios, and media partners; e.tv Ghana, YFM, B&FT, NEESIM 95.9 FM Bolgatanga, NEESIM 100.1 FM Tamale, Ghana Web and Citi 97.3 FM.



