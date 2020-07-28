Fashion of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

7 best looks from our Ghanaian female celebrities

Martha Ankomah, Zynnell Zuh and Nana Ama McBrown

We love the black and white photos of these Ghanaian female celebrities.



Instagram is currently flooded with black and white photos of celebrities undertaking a new social media campaign dubbed the #ChallengeAccepted challenge.



The new challenge seeks to connect women across the globe through the Instagram hashtag to signify their supports to one another.



Almost all female celebrities especially actresses and musicians have jumped in to partake in the show of solidarity with their most beautiful photos posted on their social media platform.



Pulse.com.gh, hence, is serving you our best looks so far.



Who won your heart?





























Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.