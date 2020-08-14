Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020

6 stunning moments you missed at Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding

Joe Mettle and Salomey Selasie Dzisa

Wednesday (August 13) was Joe Mettle Day! Because he was everywhere with his traditional wedding ceremony.

The 'Bo Noo Ni' hitmaker tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, Salomey Selasie Dzisa, in a traditional fashion in Accra in a glamourous style.



The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities including Ceccy Twum, Nana Ama McBrown and Majid Michel.



If you missed the entire ceremony, Pulse.com.gh is here to serve you six (6) gripping moments you missed.



Nana Ama McBrown’s spectacular performance



The host of “McBrown’s Kitchen” and “United Showbiz” shows put up a spectacular show when she was introduced as a co-host of the ceremony.



Knowing the actress as an all-round entertainer, she decided to entertain the audience with her dancing skills and freestyle which left everyone wowed.





