Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

6 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week

Berla Mundi, Sarkodie and Emelia Brobbery made the list

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.



While the COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted gradually, our celebs are stepping out looking all stylish and stunning.



Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modeling apparels on their social media pages.



Are you attending a wedding this weekend, going on a blind date, red carpet event?



We bring to you our 6 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities for the week.



Check out these styles for inspiration:



Zynnell Zuh:







Zynnell Zuh rocked the green gown apparel. We love her dramatic sleeves and how she kept her hair wrapped emphasizing on her flawless makeup.



Berla Mundi:







The media personality wore a black dress with floral fabric joining the down part of the apparel. Her see-through sleeves makes her outfit very beautiful. Her hair, flawless makeup and smile for the camera makes her look stunning.



Elikem Kumordzi:







The tailor stunned us in kaftan with a cape. His hat and shoes made him look great.



Sarkodie:







We love Sarkodie's green and white combo. His hairstyle and pose makes him look amazing.



Emelia Brobbey:







The actress pulled out the African print dress. Her sweeping neck hair, flawless makeup and stiletto complete her look perfectly.



Benedicta Gafah:







The actress cum TV host stunned us in colourful African print outfit. The life in her hairstyle and makeup make her look elegant.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.