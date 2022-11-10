50 Cent discloses plan to make a series about convicted fraudster Hushpuppi

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

American rapper and actor, 50 Cent has hinted at producing a movie about the life of Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.



Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested and sentenced in the US to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to engaging in money laundering.



Two days after Hushpuppi's sentencing, 50 Cent took to his Instagram page to reveal plans to make a series about his life.



He also shared throwback photos of Hushpuppi's luxurious lifestyle.



Captioning the photo 50 Cent wrote;



"For my scammers, and gotta do this one. Hushpuppi series coming soon..."



Since 50 Cents made the post, some Nigerian celebrities have taken to his comment section to appeal to the movie producer to give roles to Nigerian actors.



Check out some comments below;





uchejombo: Please give a Nigeria actor the opportunity to play this character.



funnytoheeb: Can’t wait ????Please cast Nigerians



timikuti: If you don’t get the true storyline from Hush, don’t bother. If you don’t give the man rights over the series, don’t bother. Never forget, one could tell the story of Get Rich or Die trying, if it dint have your input, and you played the character. So do what’s right or don’t bother.



officialglitzz: Waiting to see who tries to use a Nigerian accent and fails because they are not Nigerian… Nigerian accent is different from other African accents… Africa is not a country!!!!



oyewolepat: Only a Nigerian can kill the role. The mentality on Nigerian street is getting rich or die tryin. Remember he didn't lift an AK.



_chibuzorr: Only a Nigerian that has lived in Nigeria can play this role an African American saying “their mama” is just not gonna be the same.



