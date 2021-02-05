Tabloid News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

5 unknown facts about the ‘busty’ lady who participated in Okyeame Kwame’s #Yeeko challenge

Video vixen and photo model Millicent Patricia Amoah

She is widely known as the lady with huge boobs who took part in Okyeame Kwame’s #Yeeko challenge but there is more to this ‘mystery lady’ just like anybody else.



Millicent Amoah is a ‘celebrity in the making’ due to how fast pictures of hers have engulfed social media in the last couple of hours





Apart from knowing her as a video vixen, how well do you know this internet sensation?



Here are 5 things about Miss Amoah you probably might not know about.





She is a past student of Mawuko Girls Senior high, Ho



Millicent is a product of Mawuko Girls senior high school situated in Ho, Volta Region.



She completed in the year 2013 and studied General science.





Her real name is Patricia Millicent Amoah



Though she is popularly known as ‘Queen Paticia’, the names she was christened with are Patricia Millicent Amoah and not ‘Paticia’.



She was a member of the school’s cadet



Despite her heavy chest, Patricia was an active member of the school’s police cadet where she participated in series of parades. She barely missed trainings during such times.



She is an actress, photo model, and music vixen



Patricia decided to venture into the entertainment industry after school. She has managed to nurture her interest in film and modelling and as such has featured in a number of music videos and yet-to-be-released local TV series.



She has also modelled for some clothing stores and makeup brands.



She is very active in sports



In school, she actively participated in sports where she showcased her volleyball and running skills.



She was also good with Javelin throw. Till date, Patricia does not miss her gym and jogging sessions.





