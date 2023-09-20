5 ‘shocking’ things Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said about Christianity

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The founder of Life Assembly Worship Center, Christian Kwabena Andrews who is popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has been at the center of controversy when it comes to his utterances regarding Christianity.



The Ghanaian priest cum politician has made some wild claims about his own religion which some people consider ‘blasphemous’ and tends to question his credibility as a man of God.



One of his remarks that generated controversies in Ghana is when he proclaimed that he does not have faith in the word of God (Bible) but uses it as a reference when he is sharing the gospel.



GhanaWeb brings you five things Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said that have made people cast doubt about the authenticity of his faith in God



1. There is no Heaven



Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom debunked the assertion that there is a place called ‘heaven’ where righteous people would rest after death.



Speaking on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said the claim of the existence of the holy city called 'Heaven' can only be a figment of people’s imagination.



“There is no Heaven anywhere, this whole talk about the existence of Heaven is a lie. There is also no Hell anywhere. The Bible says there’s judgment after death. Two things here, when you die today it is either your soul will be accepted by God or rejected, that’s all, he said.



He further further stated, "Jesus Christ said when someone dies, his or her soul turns into an angel. So when you are an angel which is a Spirit, do you need a house (Heaven) to live in? The talk about Heaven is all lies.



“Why is it that when pastors are about to die they pray to ask God to save them from death, if there’s indeed a place they will go and enjoy as the Bible claims, why will they not want to go there? Even when King Hezekiah was told by the Prophet that he was about to die, he prayed to God to spare his life and allow him to live for more years.”



2. I don’t believe in the bible



Osofo Kyiri Abosom also stated that he does not believe in the holy book which encompasses God’s message to mankind and details what Christians are expected to do.



According to him, the Bible contains stories that were written by somebody therefore have trust in man more than the Bible.



”I just read the bible for comparison, I don’t have faith in it. I even believe in the men standing around here than the bible. I believe in dreams more than Matthew 5. What’s in the Bible is something written by somebody, it’s vanity,” he said during an interview with United Television (UTV).



3. I don’t believe in Judgement Day



The controversial man of God cum politician, Christian Kwabena Andrews said that there will be no judgment day and Jesus would not come back to the world as believed by most Christians.



”What is Jesus coming back to do? It’s a lie. Jesus died over a thousand years people keep saying there will be a judgment day. When is it coming? They should leave us alone,” he said in an interview with United Television (UTV).



4. Jesus is gone, it's our time now



Christian Kwabena Andrew stated that Jesus is just a prophet who never visited Ghana hence he does not entirely believe in him.



“Is Jesus your property? “I believe he is a prophet. I believe Mohammed is a prophet. They’re done with their work and are gone. It’s our time now. I am in Ghana. Jesus didn’t come to Ghana. He was in Isreal,” he said on the Delay Show.



5. There is no Hell anywhere



Although the bible indicates that there is a place called ‘hell’ where unrighteous people will be subject to eternal torture, Osofo Kyiri Abosom shares an opposing view on this.



“There’s no Heaven, there’s no hell. It doesn’t mean be evil because you’ll reap what you sow. If you do evil, you’ll suffer before you die,” the ‘Holy Spirit-believing Christian," he said during an interview on the Delay Show.



BS/BB



