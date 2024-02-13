5 sex positions most men secretly hate

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Although it is said that most men love sex, there are some positions they secretly hate but might not communicate until they find a conducive environment or when the need arises.



It is true that one man’s ‘awful’ is another man’s ‘awesome’, but these ‘awkward’ positions have kept a lot of men in very uncomfortable states.



With that said, let’s take a look at some uncomfortable sex positions most men dislike below:



Cowgirl with unnecessary bouncing



Men love it when women get on top, but once they start to get extra bouncy up there, it becomes a concern. They start to think that perhaps, the women might bounce their way towards injuring them.



Nothing scares men more than when a woman starts bouncing really high and up off their penis. In such situations, they usually fear she’ll come back down, miss getting the hole, then they end up with a broken penis.



Prolonged missionary



The missionary sex position is good but most often, most men feel it’s too lazy and common. Most men believe that they shouldn’t be stuck to one spot when there is a plethora of exciting positions to be explored.



Also, they are not really excited about performing all of the movements that are necessary for pleasurable intercourse.



The missionary position also requires that a couple stare at each other’s faces while at it, and this limits the man from visualizing other parts of the woman’s body during sex.



Anything too complicated



Too complicated sex positions are a huge turn-off for some men. They consider the muscle cramps and backaches and that is enough to chase them away after an encounter.



Sex doesn't always have to be an Olympic event or acrobatic.



Standing position



This is a really difficult sex position, especially for tall men. They find it hard to thrust and when they finally do, there isn’t more room for movement. They end up switching positions very quickly to a more comfortable one.



Sitting on the face



Most men love to go down on women but are not fans of women sitting on their faces. It is almost as though they are unable to breathe or move freely unlike oral sex.



Women are usually not relaxed in that position due to the multiple orgasms they are experiencing at that particular moment, hence, the process is usually distorted.



Research: E.Lamar, theinscribermag.com, thetrentonline.com and bangtown