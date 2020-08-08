LifeStyle of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

5 sex conversations for a successful relationship

File Photo

Communication is the most important part of making things work in a relationship, so, it’s no surprise that good communication also leads to better sex.



Couples who discuss tricky topics, like what's going down in the bedroom, are 10 times more likely to have a happy relationship than those who ignore difficult subjects.



A handful of conversations make the biggest difference in the strength and duration of a relationship. Talking about sexual intimacy tops that small list.



Before you get beneath the sheets (and maybe even after), experts say you should have these sex conversations with your partner.



Here are some 5 must-have conversations that are important to maintaining a healthy and fulfilling sexual relationship.



Love language conversation:



Know what acts make your partner feel loved and appreciated, whether it’s as simple as holding hands or as steamy as sending sexy text messages, and make a point to do those things as it is tantamount to maintaining a satisfying sexual relationship.



Fantasy conversation:



Spilling scenarios that revive your sexual desire allows your significant other to bring your fantasy to life, ultimately bringing you closer together. But speaking up about sexy desires is easier said than done. If you’re uncomfortable, agree that no judgment will be passed.



Couples with different love languages can still completely satisfy each other as long as they both communicate what makes them feel most loved.



Turn-Ons (and Turn-Offs) conversation:



Discussing what gets you going and what turns you off might be difficult, but it’s necessary.



Bring up down-and-dirty dislikes outside of the bedroom. A lot of couples make the mistake of having them at the moment, and that creates a very vulnerable environment.



Cheating conversation:



What constitutes cheating and infidelity isn’t black and white. But tackling the topic of cheating is easiest, and met with fewer defences, when it’s not prompted by suspicion.



So don’t wait until something goes wrong to define what behaviour won’t be tolerated. As a couple, make a list of acts that you consider cheating.



Frequent conversation:



When it comes to the frequency at which you get freaky, you don’t need to be in the same sentence but you do have to be on the same page. If you want it every day and she wants it once a month, that’s going to be a problem. As with everything else, compromise is key.



As unsexy as it sounds, try maintaining a sex schedule. It can give you the chance to grab props, get the shower steamy, or avoid unwanted interruptions.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.