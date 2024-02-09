5 ‘romantic’ sex positions to try with your partner on Valentine's Day

LifeStyle of Friday, 9 February 2024

It’s Valentine's season once again! The season of spreading, giving, receiving and making love.



By “making love," we mean engaging in proper sex positions that makes the process an intimate, joyous and orgasmic one.



However, Valentine's Day is not all about sex, it's about love, compassion, and gifting. But sex is still an option.



With that being said, here are 5 sex positions to enable you enjoy the most erotic Valentine’s session with your partner.



1. The Lotus



The male partner sits in the ‘cross-legged, back straight’ position while the female partner sits on their lap facing them. The person on top then wraps their legs around their partner's lower back.



Intercourse is generally slow and especially intimate in this position and allows for ample touching, eye contact and talking.



2. Chairman



The male partner sits on a chair or at the edge of the bed, and his woman straddles his lap, facing the same direction so that they're chest-to-back.



Doing this in front of a mirror can intensify the moment for those who feel comfortable enough to watch themselves.



The receiving partner can also guide the hands of their partner over their body and other erogenous zones. She can also allow their partner to nuzzle in their neck and so on.



3. The hound



Both partners are on their knees. The man is usually on the outside, curling his body around the woman while entering from behind.



The other partner rests on their forearms and can swivel their hips to find the most comfortable, pleasurable angle of penetration.



This position is great, from slow, deep thrusting to quick, shallow thrusts. The giver can also alternate between deep and shallow thrusts.



There is more skin-to-skin contact, and breasts, nipples, clitoris, and anus are all within easy reach for touching.



The male partner can also nibble the other's ears, kiss their neck, or breathe dirty-sweet phrases down their back."



4. Valedictorian



This position is similar to the leg-on-the-shoulders position. But with this, the male partner will lift the receiver's legs so they form a "V" shape.



He then proceeds as they would in a missionary position.



This position is ideal for deeper penetration, eye contact, talking, and kissing. However, it can be uncomfortable for the woman if the man has a longer penis.



5. The laptop



This one involves flexibility. The penetrating partner sits in a chair with his or her feet flat on the floor, while the other partner sits on their lap, facing them.



The receiving partner then raises their legs, rests them on the partner's shoulders and grasps his neck to help maintain balance while he holds her lower back for support.



ID/EB



