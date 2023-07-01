5 interesting vacation ideas for your next girl’s trip

LifeStyle of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Organizing a girls’ trip can be quite the challenge, considering factors like destination affordability, distance, dining options, and activities that cater to everyone’s interests. However, worry not, as we’ve compiled a list of ideal places that tick all the boxes, regardless of your criteria.



Whether you’re inclined towards exploring museums, basking under the sun on the beach, or simply savoring margaritas, we’ve got you covered. Read on to discover the must-see spots that will elevate your next girls’ trip and ensure a memorable experience for all.



Endless parties in Las Vegas



When it comes to a girls’ trip, Las Vegas steals the show with its unrivaled vibrancy. It’s not just about the cliché phrase “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” but rather about surrendering to its eccentricity to truly savor the experience. This city offers much more than meets the eye, from strolling through a supermarket-turned-portal to a new world to indulging in moonshine in the basement of its first courthouse. Explore the city’s museums, adventure theme parks, and phenomenal public art, and indulge in some world-class retail therapy.



Zanzibar: The Perfect Setting for a Flying Dress Photoshoot



No girls’ trip is complete without capturing those picture-perfect moments. After an exhilarating safari, head to the breathtaking island of Zanzibar in East Africa for a mesmerizing “flying dress” photoshoot. Immerse yourself in the stunning scenery and create memories that will last a lifetime.



Beach Retreat in the French Riviera: Where Glamor Meets Beauty



The southeastern region of France, known as the French Riviera, exudes sheer elegance and beauty, offering a multitude of enchanting spots that will take your girls’ trip to new heights. Explore the vibrant and iconic beaches of Saint-Tropez and Cannes, or visit the independent microstate of Monaco, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean. The French Riviera is an idyllic destination to unwind and embark on a remarkable journey of exploration.



Ghana, the gateway to Africa



For your ultimate girls’ trip, look no further than Ghana, a destination soon to be featured in an upcoming movie. Whether you plan to attend Afrochella (now Afrofuture), New Year’s Eve parties, Afro-Nations, or simply immerse yourself in the country’s rich cultural heritage, Ghana has it all. While certain events offer specific dates, Ghana welcomes visitors year-round, ensuring an unforgettable experience for every traveler.



Embark on your next girls’ trip with confidence, knowing that these handpicked destinations will cater to every aspect of your ideal getaway. From lively parties in Las Vegas to captivating photoshoots in Zanzibar, and from glamorous French Riviera beaches to the cultural wonders of Ghana, the world is yours to explore and create lasting memories with your beloved friends.



The island of Seychelles



For that picture-perfect backdrop that looks like something out of a travel magazine, a trip to the Beau Vallon, Seychelles’ most visited beaches is a good reason: just as the name suggests “beautiful valley”. This island is an ideal place for that girl’s trip because there are calm waters and sandy ocean beds without any underwater currents and stones suitable for water adventures such as for Snorkeling and scuba diving.