5 foods that increase your chances of conceiving twins

Sunday, 11 June 2023

If you desire to have twins, some factors may increase the possibility e.g. age, height, and family history. However, your diet may also play a huge role in making it possible.



According to studies, certain foods have been known to increase the chances of conceiving twins if eaten regularly.



Here are five of them:



1. Foods rich in folic acid



Folic acid also known as folate is a soluble vitamin that has many functions in the body. It is a supplement recommended for pregnant women as it promotes fetal growth and reduces the risk of birth defects in newborns.



Foods that contain folic acid include avocado, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, spinach, legumes, asparagus, liver, pasta and breakfast cereals.



Some studies have found some connection between folic acid and increased chances of conceiving twins.



It is believed that 40% of women who take extra folic acid while trying to get pregnant may have a slightly higher chance of giving birth to twins. It is however advised to consult your doctor for the recommended dosage.



2. Maca Root



Over the years, Maca root also known as Peruvian Ginseng has proven to be beneficial in boosting fertility. This fertility treatment which also helps balance and regulate women's hormones is said to increase chances of getting pregnant with twins. It can be consumed by adding the dried or powdered form to your smoothie, tea or yoghurt.



3. Yam



Yams are a rich source of progesterone and phytoestrogens which may lead to hyper ovulation thus increasing your chances of multiple births. Hyper ovulation occurs when women release more than one egg during ovulation.



It is no surprise that Igbo-Ora, a town located in Oyo State, Nigeria has an unusually large number of twin births earning it the nickname "Twin Capital of the World".



Studies show that the high amount of yam in their diet was a reasonable cause of twin or multiple births contributing to a twin birth rate four times higher than the entire global average.



4. Dairy products



A study in 2006 showed that women who regularly consume dairy products e.g milk, yoghurt, butter are five times more likely to have twins.



This may be as a result of Insulin Growth Factor (IGF), a growth protein that is present in cow milk and can also be gotten from other animal products.



When a woman consumes a larger quantity of dairy products, she is prone to release more than one egg during ovulation and this increases her chances of conceiving non-identical twins.



5. Cassava



Cassava like yam is also known for increasing fertility. It also helps increase the chances of getting pregnant twins due to its hyperovulation properties.



According to experts, natural hormones in cassava may trick the brain into thinking there is insufficient estrogen, causing the brain to naturally release more of a hormone called gonadotropin, which increases the ovulation rate.



Cassava can be consumed in the form of garri, tapioca, lafun etc.