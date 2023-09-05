5 date ideas that won't burn a hole in your pocket

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

So, imagine this, you want to take that special someone out, and your budget is about 200 cedis. You quickly check social media for nice restaurants in the area and their menus. 5 minutes later, you drop your phone. The price of bottled water alone is making your headache. Everything is way too expensive.



But who says dating has to burn a hole in your wallet with expensive restaurant bills? There are countless ways to ignite romance without breaking the bank.



Here are five date ideas that will have you and your partner smiling without emptying your pockets.



1. Picnics : Pack your own food, snacks, or drinks. Go to a beach or even the botanical gardens. Enjoy a leisurely moment while you take the opportunity to connect and form a real bond with your partner.



2. Art gallery or museum visit : Many galleries do not require much to visit. You can take a stroll through any of the numerous galleries around Accra or Osu. Interact with other art lovers and network with people. While at the same time appreciating beauty and creativity.



3. Cooking challenge : Instead of dining out, cook a meal together at home. You can pick a recipe and cook together. Or to spice it up, bring your own ingredients and cook your separate meals. You can judge each other later.



4. Game night : Get a board game, ludo, checkers, chess, etc. Get a scoreboard and spend the evening challenging each other. It's a fun way to bond and have a little healthy competition.



5. Movie night : Get a much-anticipated movie, maybe comedy, drama or action. Meet up and enjoy. To spice things up, if there are no mosquitoes in your area, you can get a projector or a laptop and watch the movie outdoors.



Remember, the most important thing about a date is the quality time you spend with that loved one. The time to connect, bond, share experiences and create lasting memories. And that is something you cannot put a price tag on.



