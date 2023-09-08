5 celebrities who passed away due to road accidents

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Road accidents are a major cause of death in Ghana and unfortunately, a number of Ghanaian celebrities have been victims of these accidents.



Most of them were in their prime when they died and could have achieved greater if they were alive.



Here are 5 Ghanaian celebrities who died in road accidents:



1.Terry Bonchaka (2003)



Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey, commonly known as Terry Bonchaka, was a Ghanaian hiplife artiste.



Unfortunately, he died in a car accident on October 29, 2003, after a performance at the University of Ghana.



2. Suzzy Williams (2005)



Suzy Maleki Williams was a Ghanaian television actress. She was well known for her popular movies such as Bloody Mary and the Comforter.



She died at the age of 23 after a car accident along the Teshie-Nungua highway in 2005.



3. Kwame Owusu Ansah (2008)



Radio Broadcaster and actor, Kwame Owusu Ansah died on May 8, 2008, along the Tema motorway road when his car ran into a parked trailer on the side of the road.



He was 40 years old.



4. Vybrant Faya (2016)



Dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Kojo Quayson, also known as Vybrant Fire, died aged 29 when he was knocked down by a motorbike along the Dzorwolu to Tema highway.



5. Ebony (2018)



Ghanaian dancehall sensation Ebony Reigns, real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was on the verge of being the top artiste in the country and beyond.



Until her death in 2018. Ebony sadly passed away on 8 February 2018 whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother.



