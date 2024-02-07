5 categories the VGMA could add from the GRAMMYs

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The awards season is here again and the just-ended 66th Grammy Awards remain fresh on many minds.



While everyone is still arguing over who deserves the Best African Music Performance award, one can’t help but wonder about the upcoming Ghana Music Awards and what could be learned.



The 66th Grammy Awards had 94 categories and winners, showcasing the diversity and excellence of the music industry.



The Ghana Music Awards (GMAs), one of the biggest awards ceremonies in the Ghanaian music industry, could also benefit from adding some categories from the Grammy’s to celebrate different genres and talents.



However, these categories would have to be properly defined and specified. This article suggests only “genre-specific” categories.



Here are some suggestions of some categories that could be added to the Ghana Music Awards.



1. Alternative Music:



This category would celebrate music that is different from mainstream or commercial rock or pop. Alternative music can also be subdivided into genres such as alternative rap, alternative pop, alternative R&B, etc.



These are songs that are influenced by the musical styles of existing genres but have their unique twist.



In the Ghanaian context, alternative music could refer to music that is hard to classify into a single genre. I.e., artistes such as Wanlov the Kubolor, Wiyaala



One may argue that alternative songs can still be placed under “Popular Song of the Year” or “Record of the Year." These, however, are not genre-specific.



This category could also encourage more creativity and experimentation among musicians as well as be a motivating factor for artistes who are already into alternative music.



2. Choral/Opera/Orchestra:



This category would honour groups and performers who specialise in choral, opera, or orchestral music, which is often overlooked or mixed with other genres.



For example, groups like Bethel Revival Choir, who have won “Group of the Year” before, could compete in this category instead of being jumbled with other groups of different genres.



3. Comedy Album:



Comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Trevor Noah and Chris Rock got a special category for their stand-up sessions at the just-ended Grammy Awards.



But then the argument could be made that the Grammy’s transcended purely music and celebrates all forms of performance art.



Comedy is not strictly music, it is still part of the live performance art.



The GMAs for now are strictly music-specific. But what stops it from equally following in the footsteps of the Grammys?



Just as the Grammys is the biggest awards scheme in the United States, the GMAs is the biggest in Ghana.



Adding this category to the GMAs would recognise comedians who release albums or specials of their stand-up sessions and could also boost the comedy industry in Ghana and encourage more comedians to record and release their works.



Unless another awards scheme specifically for comedy in Ghana is set up.



4. Spoken Word Poetry:



Poetry in many ways follows the same tenets as music, they both use language and sound to create meaning and evoke emotions.



Both art forms rely on rhythm, meter, and repetition to create a sense of structure and flow, and both can be used to tell stories and express emotions.



Adding a category to acknowledge poets and spoken word artists who use their voices and words to create powerful and meaningful expressions.



The poetry industry in Ghana has been vibrant but has not been part of major creative arts discussions in the country.



The last time a high-ranking executive at the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts spoke about poetry was in 2016 when Dzifa Abla Gomashie, the then deputy minister, expressed her excitement at its rise.



This, however, hasn't stopped poets like Chief Moomen and Nana Asaase from making strides in the creative arts sector.



While some poets like Nana Asaase have been honoured in other award schemes, a major category in the VGMA could bring more attention and recognition to the poetry scene.



Admittedly, every award scheme may differ. However, the music industry serves as a learning ground, allowing observations from one to inform improvements in another. Over the past few years, the Ghana Music Awards has commendably added and removed categories to enhance its appeal. This adaptive approach is praiseworthy, yet there remains ample room for further improvement in the scheme.



