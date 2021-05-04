5 Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes who serve us ‘friendship goals’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite the 'love-hate' relationship that permeates every aspect of the Ghanaian-Nigeria relations, some Ghanaian musicians have managed to break the cycle and establish some very good connections with their Nigerian counterparts with some of the relationships evolving to becoming very close and serving what most netizens will consider as 'friendship goals'



The connection that exists between these groups in recent times transcends from just making music together to intense friendship.



It has become the case that most Nigerian artistes these days spend long vacations in the home of their Ghanaian friends and vice versa.



It is interesting to note that some of these friendships which dates as far back are now being flaunted on social media.



With that being said, let’s take a look at some of these ‘Best friends’ from both countries



Davido and Stonebwoy



They may have just worked on their first song, ‘Activate’ together but these two have known each other for five solid years.

Their friendship has been the most talked about in recent times and this is owing to the usual tensed rivalry between the Ghanaian and Nigerian entertainment industry.



Davido often flies to Ghana just to cool off in Stonebwoy’s home in Accra and vice versa. That is the extent to which their relationship works.









Wizkid and R2bees



Asides from making some of the biggest tunes in Africa, what one may not know is that these two groups have had the closest relationship.



Wizkid is either seen hanging out with R2bees at public events or chilling in their home in Tema.

The Nigerian artiste who has been living in Ghana for several months spends most of time with the likes of Mugeez, Payday and most recently King promise, Darkovibes have also joined the squad.









Yemi Alade and Mzvee



After successfully cooking a banger ‘Come and see my mother’ together, it didn’t end there. These two have become very good friends through music. Yemi who is currently on a music tour in Ghana has been captured already hanging out with the former LYNX Entertainment signee.









Efya and Maleek Berry, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid



Efya is one of the few Ghanaian musicians with huge market in Nigeria and this is because she has managed to establish close ties with them. Through spending most of her time in Nigeria, she has successfully established strong bonds with the likes of popular sound engineer, Maleel Berry, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.













Sarkodie and MI



The fact that these rappers are from two ‘opposing’ countries is enough reason for them to compete with themselves but that isn’t the case.



MI and Sarkodie have been captured in recent times sharing ideas and chit-chatting in series of live videos on social media, an unusual act especially on the path of Sarkodie.







Kuami Eugene and Joeboy



In a new development, the two singers have established a level of friendship after they both starred in the popular ‘Love wantintin’ remix. Eugene and Joeboy are mostly seen either in a studio together or captured hanging out either in Ghana or Nigeria.







