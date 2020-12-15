Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

4th edition of Diana Hopeson's ‘DH Golden Music Seminar’ slated for December 17

This will be the fourth encounter this year after three successive editions

Veteran gospel musician and CEO of GHMusic Publishing and Management, Diana Hopeson will on Thursday, December 17, 2020, hold the month's edition of her ‘DH Golden Music Seminar’.



The seminars which form part of activities lined up for the veteran's 50th anniversary are aimed at equipping persons in the art space with the requisite knowledge about issues related to the sector.



On Thursday, participants will be educated on legal structures in the music ministry, international dissemination of content, rights and contracts, and benefits of utilising partners in ministry.



“We’re doing it for a whole year. It’s the golden jubilee anniversary and we’re celebrating it for a year. Every month, there is a music industry seminar. In Ghana, many musicians do not really go to school to train to be musicians; it’s the talent that brings them out,” Diana Hopeson maintains.



The seminar is scheduled for 9 am. It will be held via Zoom.



The guest speaker is Timothy Whincop, Head of Hillsong Music and Resources, Australia.



