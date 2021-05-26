4sytetv music video awards 2021: Full Nominees list

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Now in its 11th year, the video awards platform, which is organized by 4StyeTv held in partnership with MTN Ghana, recognizes outstanding music videos across the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.



The 2021 MVAs will reward music released between 1st January and 31st December 2020.



Kuami Eugene scored the most nominations with 13 nods. He is followed by Stonebwoy with 11 nominations. Kidi also secured 9 nominations.



Below is the full list of nominees:



Best Hiphop Video

Medikal- nonsense,

JoeyB FT Sarkodie - cold

Sarkodie - gimme way

Obibini- get a life

Okesse 1 – yie yie

Bosom Pyung - atta adwoa,

Kofi Jamar - ekorso

Amerado - best raper

Dead Peepol- otanhunu

Kwesi Arthur – live from 233

Kimilist – kyr3

Kweku Smoke- on the street





Best Hiplife Video

Sarkodie - happy day

Pappy Kojo - thomas ponpo

Yaw Berk- independent lady remix

Keche - no dulling

Kuami Eugene - open gate

Okyeame Kwame – kpa

Kwesi Arthur– turn on the lights

Sefa – magyi

Kidi- , one man

Eazzy – duna

Zeetm – wayo





Best Highlife Video

Sefa player

Gyakie - forever

Fameye- okomfour kwadee

King Promise -sisa

Kofi Jama - kyre me

Kidi – one man

Kuami Eugene – open gate

SistaAfia - party

LordPaper -asa b)ne

Stonebwoy – sobolo

Kofi kinaata - bts

Killbeat- odo nti



Most Popular Video

Medikal - la hustle remix

Sarkodie - happy day

Keche - no dulling

Dade People - otan hunu

Yaw Tog - sori

Bosom Pyung - atta adwoa

Stonebwoy – putuu

Darkovibes - inna song

Kweku Flick– money

Kidi – enjoyment

Kuami Eugene - open gate



Best Male Video

JoeyB – cold

Fameye - speed up

Kuami Eugene - turn up

Kidi - say cheese

Stonebwoy - everlasting

Okyeame Kwame - kpa

King promise – sisa

Sarkodie - happy day

Medikal – odo

Kwesi Arthur – turn on the lights

D-black – ADJEII

Pappy Kojo - thomas ponpo



Best Female Video

SisterDeborah- SOMEBODY

Mona 4real - baddar

Sefa - megyi

Wendy Shay - emegency,

Lady Jay - fire

AK Songstress - WON