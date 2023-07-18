4Kings: Professions of celebrity lookalikes before they rose to fame

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prior to becoming famous for having a striking resemblance to some Ghanaian musicians who are well-celebrated for their musical prowess, Steve Quams, Courage, Robert, and Future known together as 4Kings, had individual jobs.



Each was on their own, living in different communities with opportunities and challenges. They had to relocate and find jobs in their quest to put food on the table until destiny brought them together through the lookalike craze.



In their interview on The Delay Show aired on 16th July 2023, 4Kings made up of the lookalikes of King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew and Medikal had stories to tell.



Future (Mr Drew’s lookalike): I was born in Lapaz and stayed at Awoshi for both Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS). I attended Glorious Mission School and furthered at Abetify Presby where I studied Visual Arts. I completed school in 2020.



After school, I worked as a spare parts dealer at Abossey Okai. Then I left to work with my uncle at a sachet water company. I also worked as a barber. My mum stays at Obuasi and my dad at Ofaakor. My dad stopped caring for me after class 5.



Steve Quamz (Eugene’s lookalike): I was born at Asuom Kade in the Eastern Region. I attended Asuom Senior High after which I moved to Accra in 2018. After school, I worked as a supermarket attendant while staying with my brother in Ashongman, Accra.



My father is late but my single mother took care of us. My father had three wives so I have a lot of step-siblings but only 4 biologically related siblings.



Robert (King Promise’s lookalike): I was born at Breman Asikuma [Central Region] but bred in Koforidua in the Eastern Region. I attended Goka SHS in the Brong Ahafo Region and completed school in 2017. I am the firstborn of two siblings; I have a sister.



I moved to Accra just five months ago. My parents are in Koforidua; they’re still married. They know I’m in Accra but they don’t know exactly where I am. After school, I have never engaged in menial jobs, just music. I was in the lookalike job before fame. I travel from region to region scouting for fellow lookalikes like me.



Courage (Medikal’s lookalike): I was born in Akatsi, Volta Region. I have 3 siblings and I am the second child. I attended Akatsi JHS and furthered at Akatsi SHS. I read Visual Arts and completed school in 2017.



After school, I moved to Tema in 2018. Before then, I was a mobile money operator. I also worked with a printing press where we produced t-shirts. I stayed with my brother at Michel Camp.



The lookalike craze



In the last couple of months, these individuals have gained attention and recognition, garnering thousands of followers and admirers. They began sharing content featuring themselves dressed and styled similarly to the musicians they resembled, often lip-syncing or mimicking their favourite artistes' performances.



This newfound popularity brought them into the spotlight, leading to collaborations with brands, appearances at events, and even performances at certain venues.



The four men have been criticized by a section of the public for imitating celebrities they have a striking resemblance with, with some suggesting that it could lead to impersonation.



Others have, however, hailed the quartet and asked critics to cut them some slack arguing they have done nothing wrong by entertaining the public. They argued that until the quartet or any lookalike impersonates, criticisms against their actions are farfetched.



Meanwhile, the 4Kings have gone ahead to release two songs and are now recognised as a music group. The songs are 'Yentie Obiaa' and 'Greater Than'.







BB