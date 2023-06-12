4 ways to cure your Friday night hangover

LifeStyle of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Friday nights are meant for fun. You have spent a whole week working and you deserve a break.



So, you go out with your friends and you start from one shot, then another, before you know it, you are completely drunk. The next day when you wake up, and you do not remember how you got home.



Drinking too much alcohol is bad for your health and you should drink in moderation.



The most common disadvantage of drinking too much is the effect it has on your liver. Your body would find it quite difficult to digest alcohol.



Research has also shown that alcohol leads to some heart problems as well as different types of cancer.



But say it happened that you got drunk. You went out for a fun Friday night with the guys or girls and by the time you woke up on Saturday morning, you had the worst hangover. Here are a few ways you can feel better.



1. Drink a lot of water or electrolyte drinks



Drinking water helps to overcome the side effects of a hangover. Alcohol leads to dehydration and a loss of electrolytes in the body. You should drink water to restore the PH level. Electrolyte drinks like milk and coconut water can also help.



2. Eat a lot of carbs and take some coffee



You need your blood sugar up so just eat a nice healthy breakfast and take coffee, black tea, or green tea. You should feel like yourself soon enough. Cure



3. Take antioxidants



Alcohol causes oxidative stress. This is when the free radicals in the body are out of balance with antioxidants. Antioxidants would help to clean up these free radicals in your body. Sources of antioxidants are grapes, carrots, ginger, cherries. You can blend this all to make a smoothie.



4. Use painkillers



Hangovers always come with headaches, be sure to take some painkillers for some relief. If you have stomach ulcers stay away from anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen.



Hopefully, one bad hangover helps you stay away from too much alcohol, if it doesn’t be sure to come back to this article.