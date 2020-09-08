LifeStyle of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

4 simple ways to use orange peels for skin

Orange peels contain antioxidants and using it regularly in face packs will give you clear and brighter skin in no time.



According to research, orange peels contain more vitamins than the fruit itself.



The peel has anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties which make it great for treating acne and oily skin. It also works as a skin lightening agent and can do wonders for marks on the face and pigmentation.



Orange Peels to whiten skin:



Orange peels work as a natural bleach and can help lighten dark blotches and remove them with time. Make sure to dilute the orange mixture before applying on your face because it contains a lot of citric acids to avoid burning your skin.



Off with the Blackheads:



Orange peel masks also can extract blackheads. To make a simple mask: Mix one part yogurt with one part orange peel powder to make a thick paste.



Apply the mask onto your face using gentle circular motions. Let it sit for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.



This not only provides a natural and non-painful way of getting rid of blackheads but also removes the excess oil and dirt clogging up your pores.



To get rid of wrinkles:



Orange peels contain powerful antioxidants that fight free radicals that damage healthy skin cells. The free radicals cause wrinkles and sagging cheeks. The significant amount of calcium in orange peels is also very effective for protecting against premature aging of the skin.



Tone your skin:



The abundant vitamin C and anti-oxidants in orange peels prevent your skin from getting too oily or dry. When applied to the skin, they also work as a toner, removing dead cells and dirt and tightening pores.



Additionally, the calcium in orange peels contributes to anti-oxidant production, which makes dull skin healthy and glowing.

