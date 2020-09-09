LifeStyle of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

4 simple ways to use onion juice for dandruff

Having healthy hair and growing it takes and requires time and patience.



With the amount of time your hair takes to grow, and the trims you cannot avoid and the irritating dandruff that comes with it, it’s hard to resist the urge to give up.



Dandruff is a condition of the scalp that causes flakes of skin to appear. It is often accompanied by itching. Although the exact cause is unknown, various factors increase the risk.



Fortunately, onion juice has proven to be a natural remedy for treating this menace.



It has the capacity to kill the bacteria that is promoting the development of dandruff.



Below are some ways to use onion juice to cure dandruff and treat hair loss:



Onion-lemon juice



A mixture of lemon and onion can get rid of scaly dandruff.



Method: Mix drops of lemon juice with onion juice and apply it underneath the hair. This would work wonders for the elimination of dandruff.



Onion-olive oil method



This remedy is a great way you can get rid of dandruff and get rid of the dry flakes as well.



Method: Mix an amount of olive oil to onion juice and apply it on your scalp for about half an hour.



Onion-garlic juice



Just like onions, garlic also has amazing antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. A combination of the two is most effective in getting rid of dandruff and it also helps in healing the itchy sensation of dandruff.



Method: Grind cloves of garlic into a paste and squeeze the juice out of the paste. Mix the garlic juice to the onion juice and apply it on the scalp.



Onion-honey method



This method can eliminate dandruff and create a difference in the quality of your hair.



It can as well make the hair grow so strong and shiny.



Method: Mix onion juice with honey and apply it on the scalp.

