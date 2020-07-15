LifeStyle of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

4 secrets you should never keep from your partner

I believe trust holds every relationship together and not necessarily love. Once the trust is broken, whether you love the person or not, things will never be the same again and you’ll definitely feel and see it.



Keeping secrets in a relationship is a dicey subject to talk about. There are some secrets that you can keep because it really doesn’t add or subtract anything to your relationship but certain secrets should definitely be shared with your partner. Here are some of them.



Financial issues



If you or your partner had financial issues before your marriage, those financial woes will carry into your marriage. If you desire financial security and well-being, it’s important that you’re completely honest with your spouse about your financial past. This includes large debts, bankruptcies, liens and credit issues. These issues will show up anytime the two of you prepare to purchase anything, together or separately. Instead of hiding spending habits, receipts, bills and purchases, everything should always be put on the table



Health problems



If you are experiencing any health problems, then this is definitely something that your partner is going to want to know about. This is especially true if you know that you have a disease that is easily transmittable. You want to make sure that your partner always stays aware of whatever physical issues that you might be going through.



Infidelity



There is no way of soft-balling the issue, so we won’t try. Infidelity is a big deal in the context of a loving relationship. Be that as it may, it does absolutely no good to try and “swallow” your guilt or whatever destructive emotion you’re feeling. When you do this, you’re not fair to yourself or your partner. You’ll merely end up in a miserable mental state, and they’ll become increasingly suspicious. The relationship may or may not end, but you owe them the truth.



Addiction problems



If you are struggling with an addiction to drugs, alcohol, sex, or something else along those lines, let your partner know. You may be pleasantly surprised and find that he or she will stand by you and support you through your recovery. You’ll never know unless you open up and explain what you’re experiencing.



It may be hard to open up since you do not know whether or not the relationship will continue but you absolutely cannot keep them to yourself because if your partner finds out later, they may not be able to forgive you.





