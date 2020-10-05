Entertainment of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

4 must-visit tourists sites in the Eastern Region

The Eastern Region of Ghana can boast of a tall list of tourist sites

Ghana has for years gained foreign exchange earnings from international tourists who visit the motherland annually to experience all the spectacular sites, in this West African State.



Tourism is the fourth largest foreign exchange earning in the country as more and more people are enthusiastic to visit the beautiful and talked-about attractions in the country.



However, must indigenes miss out on this life time experience as just a handful of people get to tour the numerous tourist sites which are spread across all the 16 regions of Ghana.



GhanaWeb has put together a list of tourist centers which can be found in the Eastern Region.



You can add it to your plans to experience the rich and serene places which are worth visiting.













This might be your first time hearing about the Asenema Water Falls which is located in the hearts of the Akuapem Hills.



It is located a few minutes from Akropong in the Eastern region of Ghana.



The Asenema Falls is located in a scenic environment, away from town. It has become a favourite spot for hikers and also doubles as a cool hangout for indigenous around the Akuapem range on public holidays.



You can sure add this tourist site to your list of places to visit when you are in the Eastern Region.





Aburi Gardens







Next is the famous Aburi Gardens, it is by far one of the most visited sites in the Eastern Region.



The garden which serves as a home to numerous trees and flowers is a haven away from all the stress as most families and company workers visit the gardens to take a break from all the stress.



One remarkable feature of Aburi Gardens is the lined-up royal palm trees that greet you right at the entrance.



With time, it has become a favourite spot for photo lovers and videographers have who featured the gardens in a tall list of music videos and documentaries.





Boti Water Falls







Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region is where the Boti Water Falls is located.



Some people call it the Twin Falls as there are two falls (male and female) located at the spot.



It consists of upper and lower falls. The Boti Water Falls remains one of the most sought after destinations during excursions and fun trips for basic and secondary school students.





Akaa Water Falls







The Akaa Water Falls is located 7km from the Boti Falls in a village called Akyeremateng in the Eastern Region.



You can kill two birds with one stone and experience both waterfalls when you decide to take a trip to the Eastern Region.



The beautiful rocks at the Akaa Falls is a sight to behold. This region can boast of quite a good number of Waterfalls.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.