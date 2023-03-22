4 interesting facts about the actress whose boyfriend licked her menstrual blood

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Social media went wild, after a popular Nigerian actress, Monalisa Stephen, dropped some interesting claims about her sexual escapades.



Netizens are still recovering from the shock of discovering that Monalisa’s boyfriend had the habit of licking her private part even when she was on her period.



Monalisa’s statements stirred massive public uproar with tons of social media users describing the act as bizarre and inhumane.



However, there are other interesting facts you probably do not know about the 31-year-old socialite.



Asides from being born in the Abia state and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, here are other four interesting things about Monalisa Stephen.



1. She is a plus size advocate



A journey through Monalisa’s social media profile highlights countless works that promote body positivity, particularly about plus-size women.



She is either seen on radio or TV shows sharing her weight gain struggles to empower women to embrace their body types or sharing artworks that seek to speak against body shaming.





Monalisa Stephen has featured in countless Nigerian movies and comedy skits.Asides from producing her own movies, she most recently featured on Funke Akindele’s chart-breaking ‘Battle on Buka Street’ movie which is currently showing in the cinemas.She has also played the role of a video vixen in a number of music videos.Mona is a plus-size photo model.The popular Nigerian socialite owns a fashion brand which specifically deals in plus-size clothes.‘M S’ (Monalisa Stephen) is the name of the clothing store and she derives massive patronage from social media.In an interview with BBC in March 2022, Monalisa Stephen disclosed that she is battling a health condition known as ‘Tinnitus’.According to her, she discovered the illness in 2021 when she thought she was going insane.Tinnitus is the term for hearing sounds that come from inside your body, rather than from an outside source.It's often described as "ringing in the ears", although several sounds can be heard, including buzzing, Humming, grinding, roaring, etc.However, there is no known cure for it.EB/BB