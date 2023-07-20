4 interesting facts about Kofi Amoabeng’s daughter’s skincare 'goldmine’

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 July 2023

One may have thought that with a wealthy dad, she may have joined the band of ‘rich kids’ flaunting their father’s wealth and living their best lives.



Violet, the daughter of Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, started her business in 2014, at a time her father’s investments were flourishing, yet, she ventured into her own business without playing ‘the spoilt brat’ and relying on her father’s money.



After graduating from Shenandoah University with a BSc. in Accounting/Business Administration and an MBA in Business Administration in 2009 and 2011, respectively, Violet took the path of being an entrepreneur without research but ended up successful.



It is clear that as a result of hard work, creativity and consistency, she now rakes over $200,000 profits, but how well do you know her and what her establishment entails?



These are some facts about Violet Amoabeng’s skincare empire



She stumbled upon her business idea while searching for a product to soothe her dry lips



Voilet Amoabeng said she discovered how shea butter was an ‘undermined’ natural resource, and how magical the product works, in the quest to moisturize her lips one day.



Voilet, while stating that she had to ‘settle’ on shea butter at that time, said she realized how powerful it was, after consistently using it based on recommendation.



“I was looking for something to soothe my dry lips, and that was when someone recommended Ghanaian Shea butter,” she recalls. “I started using the butter on my lips and I was amazed at how effectively it worked. That’s when I realized the power of the natural ingredient and what Ghana had,” she told Face2Face Africa.



Violet’s idea transformed into the ‘Skin Gourmet’ brand; which she launched in 2014 with just $45 and now generates over US$200,000 annually.



After the shea butter success, she began experimenting with other raw food items



Voilet Amoabeng, in the quest to uncover more natural remedies for a healthy skin, started digging deep into other raw food items in Ghana



This resulted in different brands of organic skincare products that are not only certified good for the skin but healthy for consumption.



Voilet’s skincare line includes; body scrubs, cleaners, etc. and she ships to over 25 countries in the world



Through years of working hard, the young entrepreneur has built a successful business that boasts a variety of edible skincare products, including edible kinds of butter, scrubs, cleaners, oils, Humble Feasts, and more, shipped to over 25 countries across the world.



She described her entrepreneurial journey as ‘Crazy hard’



In her words, “I started with the love of making body butter without doing any research. The entrepreneurial journey has been crazy hard. It will crash you and it breaks you and stretches you but you enjoy it. When you see an obstacle and it’s hard but every time you find a way over it and that is what makes it incredible. With every stage you overcome, you become a little bit greater,” Amoabeng advised aspiring entrepreneurs.











