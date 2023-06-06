4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Men are the most underrated in terms of emotions. It is true that sexual urges are more in men as compared to women, but it is not at all true that men do not want anything else.



When it comes to companionship, partnership, and family orientation men are equally reliable as women.



If you want your man to go wild in bed and give him a good time, pamper him in that sense then here are some foreplay tips that will drive him wild:



1. Naughty texts



If you want to drive him wild physically then start with naughty texts. The sexting turns them on like nothing else can and do so throughout the day. Send erotic texts and pictures. Go wild, start with something small. He will be on fire for you when he is done with work and about to reach home.



2. Tease him



Women have the power to make men literally beg in bed and men secretly love it! The texts have already driven them wild so why would they not be crazy with desire? To match that and keep the game on, tease him and drive him nuts. Do not give him what he wants so quickly. Give in but delay until you think you can.



3. Blowjob



Not always, but sometimes, giving a blowjob when you are comfortable, would be classic! There too, just do not do it mechanically like you may have seen in some adult films. Go slow, tease, explore, use chocolate, honey, or whatever drives your boat. Do it like you mean it. Also, after kissing, kiss the erogenous zones like his neck, stomach, chest, and inner thighs. Lick everywhere, and give at least 10 to 15 minutes to the teasing.



4. Praise him



Men like being praised and all of them will admit to it if you ask them at the right moment, Tell him verbally, how good he is. How he satisfies you. Praise his manhood because their world is associated with it in some or the other way. Describe exactly to him what felt great. Tell him he is the sexiest and hottest and an incredible lover.



