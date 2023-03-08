3rd edition of YKTFV Party goes to Akosombo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: Ekow Quandzie, Contributor

After starting in Accra and pushing it to Aburi, the 3rd edition of YKTFV is heading towards Akosombo on Saturday 18th March 2023.



YKTFV is a limitless music and experiential party drive delivered by the People’s Champ - AD DJ of YFM and a host of other top DJs running mainly the nightlife in Ghana.



For AD DJ, YKTFV is just heating up by laying the grounds work for a global takeover by offering the best party experience for Africans. “This is just the beginning, and soon we’ll be flying out to bring the experience to people from across the world. There is so much in store.”



Expect DJs such as DJ OJ and DJ DiDi plus more behind the turntables on that night.



Known in real life as Samuel Opoku Adom, AD DJ is an award-winning professional Ghanaian Disc Jockey, Music Artiste, and Creative Curator.



He shot to fame in 2014 when he joined Ghana’s leading urban music and entertainment station YFM as a Radio DJ. He plays on Accra's biggest on-air youth radio programme, the YCampus Express show.



AD DJ is also a Resident DJ at Front/Back Accra, Ghana’s top members-only club which is a favorite hangout hub for big global superstars such as Kendrick Lamar and Chance The Rapper.



He performed a 45-minute set at one of Africa’s biggest cultural festivals - Afrochella in 2021, headlined by Wizkid; and again performed in 2022 which was headlined by Burna Boy.



He has played in some of the best nightclubs in Ghana namely; Twist Nightclub, Luna Bar, and more, during peak periods in Summer and December.



AD DJ also holds the fourth playing at Amapiano and Brunch which is one of Ghana’s biggest day parties, witnessing performances from top artistes in Africa and beyond.



His craft transcends DJ’ing. He is an artiste and an occasional playlist curator on Apple Music, Audiomack, and Spotify.