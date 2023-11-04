3Music TV names Jay Foley as The new Head of Programs

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Jay Foley, the host of Culture Daily on 3 Music TV, has been appointed as the new Head of Programs for the network.



This announcement is part of the TV station’s ongoing effort to support new ideas and develop elite talent in the industry.



Jay Foley steps into this pivotal role, taking over from Ricky Tennesson, who held the position since the station’s launch on Friday, 16th September 2022.



The change in leadership, effective October 1, 2023, signifies a notable transition for the network, reflecting its dedication to innovation and excellence.



In an official statement released by 3Music TV, the network expressed its delight in welcoming Jay Foley as the Head of Programs.



The statement highlighted Foley’s remarkable career in broadcasting and media, making him the ideal candidate to elevate 3Music TV’s programming standards.



Jay Foley, bringing with him a fresh perspective and a wealth of industry knowledge, expressed his enthusiasm for the new role.



He stated, “Taking this opportunity to thank Baba Sadiq for birthing this brand 3 MUSIC together with all the team members, Ricky Tenneson Edward Owusu Ezekiel Okletey Tetteh and everyone else who’s been part of creating this great brand. Also saying thanks to my CEO Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, for taking on this important role of managing and steering the affairs of this exciting 3 Music brand. I’m solidly behind you to extend my experience and support to add more value to our entertainment space and contribute to the Showbiz ecosystem via my role as HEAD OF PROGRAMS – 3 Music”.



