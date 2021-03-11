Entertainment of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

3Music Awards partners Tunecore to present Most Streamed Song & Act of the Year

Chioma Onuchukwu, Head of TuneCore, West and East Africa

Organisers of 3Music Awards have partnered with Tunecore, the independent digital music distributor to present two awards at this year’s edition.



The music company will partner on two categories: Most Streamed Song of the Year and Most Streamed Act of the Year at the 4th edition of the awards set to be held on March 27.



The new partnership “underscores 3Music’s commitment to awarding music and talent that reflect both the current state and future of music,” per a statement.



“The 3Music Awards continue to push the envelope from a marketing standpoint,” says Sadiq Abdulai Abu, CEO of 3Media Networks, organisers of the awards.



“This partnership offers a lot of exposure to the artists who will receive the awards. We are glad to have TuneCore as a partner for the 3Music Awards.”



TuneCore will provide the nominees and data for the two categories and will reward the winner with marketing support as well as one-year free distribution. Additionally, TuneCore will sponsor a promotional video for the winner.



“TuneCore is thrilled to partner with 3Media Network for the 3Music Awards. These special awards will help us identify and celebrate the achievements of local Ghanaian artists and help them reach the next level in their careers,” remarks Chioma Onuchukwu, Head of TuneCore, West and East Africa.



