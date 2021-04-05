You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 05Article 1224391

Entertainment of Monday, 5 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: museafrica.com

3Music Awards 2021 nominee Jah Lead talks about hit song ‘Lonely’

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Jah Lead play videoGhanaian singer and songwriter, Jah Lead

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Jah Lead has shared details about how he met his wife and his hit song Lonely.

During a ‘15 Questions with Jah Lead’ chat with Maritha Brooth on Brooth Moment, he disclosed he believes in love at first sight whilst describing the butterflies in the stomach feel of meeting the one.

The 2021 3Music Awards nominee also spoke about the most daring thing he’s done, three things he thinks about most each day, and how he regrets having put a bullet in someone in the line of duty.

Watch interview below.




Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment