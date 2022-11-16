3Media Networks appoints Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai as CEO

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

3Media Networks has appointed Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai as Chief Executive Officer.



The appointment, which took effect on November 1, 2022 coincided with the launch of 3Media’s new strategic direction conceptualized as ‘This is Culture’.



Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai brings to her new position over 17 years of experience and expertise in in developing focused digital and traditional B2B strategies.



She is a consummate and an accomplished Marketing Professional with a proven track record of generating new business through strategic negotiation while cultivating new relationships with key decision-makers.



Rashida has a history of leading sales and marketing, customer experience management and credit and collections success across various sectors including telecommunications and ICT.



The new CEO of 3Media Networks has worked in senior roles at MainOne, Busy Internet, Vodafone Ghana and Tigo/Millicom Ghana.



Speaking on her new role, Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai expressed excitement at the opportunity to join a young and vibrant team that is pushing the frontiers of television and entertainment in general.



She said; “I am excited to join 3Media Networks at this time where the company is set to redefine television and entertainment experience in Ghana. We are a young and vibrant team and I am confident and expectant on what lies ahead on the horizon for the 3Media.”



She also expressed gratitude to the Board of 3Media for their confidence in her to lead the company into the future.



She added that “this is a company with a very rich history in Ghana and across the West African Sub-Region and I am extremely grateful to the Board for having the confidence in me to lead the company into the future. It is a trust and confidence I do not take lightly at all and I will dedicate my time here to ensuring that the company continues in the cutting-edge delivery of media products that we are known for”.