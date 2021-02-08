Entertainment of Monday, 8 February 2021

3 years after Ebony’s death, these 4 major things have happened

Until death laid its icy hands on Ebony Reigns, she was admired by many and this was as a result of her infectious personality and how she dominated the music scene.



Though several years have passed, Ghanaians are still in shock Ebony is no longer part of the living and as such, many continue to express their love for her.



However, a lot has happened since her demise on February 8, 2018. Ebony who was returning from Sunyani after a visit was involved in a car accident and died at the Bechem Government Hospital.



In a span of three years, there have been major changes saddled with some controversies around her former management, family, and many others.



With that being said, let's take a look at four major happenings that occurred after Ebony’s death



There has been a split in her former management



Ebony while alive was managed by two different camps, that is, Africa’s Very Own (A.V.O) and RuffTown Records.



Although the late singer was signed directly under RuffTown Records and was managed by Bullet, her hype-man (Ogee) who first discovered her, Road Manager Kofi Anti and official DJ Shiwawa were all part of team A.V.O.



But following some controversies and misunderstandings, the two camps that worked together to promote the late dancehall singer have parted ways.



Ogee, Kofi Anti and DJ Shiwawa have all separated from Bullet and are handling their own businesses.



DJ Shiwawa is now the Official DJ for Ghanaian singer Adina while Ogee is currently the hype-man for several artistes.



Ebony’s father has established a record label and has signed some artistes



Starboy Kwarteng, father of the late Ebony has established a record label called ‘Bony to the World Records’.



Two artistes (Kim Maureen and Summer) have been signed under this particular label and have started producing songs.



This was after Mr. Kwarteng indicated in an interview that his late daughter gave him the go-ahead to do so.



Ebony was Artiste of the Year for two consecutive times



The late dancehall singer was adjudged the Artiste of the Year at the 2018 edition of VGMA’s.



She was conferred with the posthumous award for her hard work and contribution to the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



Ebony’s reign as ‘Artiste of the Year’ extended for another year after controversies marred the 2019 VGMA’s. The winner of the category was not announced due to a scuffle that ensued between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy on the night of the event. The Board of the scheme said the winner was one of the two acts but would not announce as a sanction for disrupting the event.



The likes of; Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle and King Promise were all nominees for the 2019 VGMA Artiste of the Year position.



Ebony’s driver is walking a free-man



The driver of the Jeep vehicle that was carrying Ebony and two others who lost their lives has still not been prosecuted for his ‘carelessness’ on the road.



Being the only surviving occupant of the jeep, Pinehad Oko Chartey who has gone through series of investigations is yet to face the law for his actions which has claimed three lives.



Ebony’s father, had also made several requests to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to allow him meet with the driver but has been turned down severally.